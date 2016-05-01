P.E.C. Public Schools Hires Jennifer Kinne

Prince Edward County Public Schools hires Jennifer Kinne as Family and Community Engagement Liaison. Farmville, Virginia- Prince Edward County Public Schools(PECPS) is pleased to announce its recent hire, Ms. Jennifer Kinne. Ms. Kinne will join the Prince Edward team as a Family and Community Engagement Liaison. In this role, she will oversee the coordination of all family and community engagement activities, including promotions via social media, print media, and the PECPS website. “We are excited for this new positon, and especially Ms. Kinne who has a strong background in public relations. Strengthening communication and partnerships with parents and the community is one of our primary goals, and I am confident that Ms. Kinne will help us to grow those efforts,” stated Dr. Barbara Johnson, Superintendent.