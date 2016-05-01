NEW CENTRAL VIRGINIA ARTS OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS TAKE OFFICE

At the Annual Meeting of the Central Virginia Arts (CVA) Association–held during the All Members Show Reception at the Hampden-Sydney Atkinson Museum–new officers and board members were elected for the term beginning July 1, 2017. Ursula Burgess was elected President (this is her second time serving as President), and Richard McClintock automatically became the Past President. Deborah McClintock, Vice President, and Pat Howe, Treasurer, were reelected, and Robin Sedgwick was elected Secretary, replacing Venus Powers.

Karla Ellington, Susan Harwood, and Donna Taylor were elected to two-year terms as members of the Board of Directors, replacing Donna McRae-Jones, Robin Sedgwick, and Rick Thomas effective July 1.

Central Virginia Arts, a partner with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, is a non-profit membership organization that brings together artists and art appreciators at lectures, workshops, exhibits, tours, and socials throughout the year.

You can learn more about and join the CVA at www.centralvirginiaarts.org. Inquires should be directed to info@centralvirginiaarts.org.