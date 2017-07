A murder trial in Prince Edward County has been delayed. 35 year-old Simon Carl Lark is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 35 year-old Donnell Green, of Pamplin. Lark’s attorney told a judge this week that they were still awaiting extradition of Lark’s co-defendant, Marion Lamon Redfearn. Police say the investigation into the crime continues. If anyone has information, they can call. (434) 392-8101.