Farmville Names New Fire Chief

The Farmville Volunteer Fire Department has a new leader. Dean Farmer was appointed chief of the departm,ent by the Town Council on July 12th. Town Manager Gerald Spates gave Farmer high accolades and the council approved him as chief unanimously. Former Chief Andrew Goss took a job transfer with the Virginia State Police, so he resigned the volunteer chief position Farmer has been with the volunteer fire department for 17 years. He says his main goals as chief will be to include training for officer staff and enhance operating procedures.