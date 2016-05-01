Appomattox Christian Academy Open House

The Appomattox Christian Academy will hold an Open House on August 3rd in the new Ministry Center of Liberty Baptist Church. That’s located at 1709 Church Street in Appomattox. The event will run from 5p to 7p. Interested Appomattox community/Central VA area residents, church members, home schoolers, and currently enrolled ACA students are encouraged to drop by during the hours of 5p to 7p to meet ACA Rhetoric Faculty and administration, tour the building, and ask questions about the upcoming school year. The purpose of this Open House is to give everyone the opportunity to LEARN MORE about the ACA-LBC Satellite location that will house the ACA Rhetoric Students next school year.