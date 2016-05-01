One Person Killed In Lunenburg County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lunenburg County. According to a statement from VSP, the crash happened at about 2am on Sunday near Kenbridge. A 2007 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on Route 601 about a quarter-mile north of Route 600 stopped in the roadway on the double yellow line. One passenger exited the vehicle to walk to his nearby residence. A second passenger got out of the vehicle to change seats, moving into the seat behind the driver. As the passenger was switching seats, a northbound 2004 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck pulling a small boat trailer struck the open door of the SUV, causing it to close on the man. The passenger, 37 year-old Timothy L. White, of South Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, 72 year-old Clarence A. Roark, of Crewe – is charged with failure to drive right of center. 54 year-old Linda S. Thomas, of Victoria, who was driving the SUV, is charged with improper stopping on the highway.