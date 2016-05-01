UPDATE* VSP INVESTIGATION NON-FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

DINWIDDIE CO. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is continuing the investigating into a non-fatal shooting involving a Virginia State Trooper.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday (July 23), the Virginia State Police responded to assist the Dinwiddie Sherriff’s Office with a call of a suicidal subject at a residence in the 10000 block of Scotts Road in Dinwiddie County. When troopers and deputies arrived on scene, they found a 39 year old female in the back yard with a weapon in her hand. The female ignored commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at the trooper and deputies, at which time the trooper fired their weapon and struck the female subject, a firearm was recovered at the scene. EMS personnel where immediately called to the scene.

The female was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and then to VCU Medical Center where she currently remains. Neither the trooper nor the deputies were injured in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave as according to Virginia State Police Policy.

