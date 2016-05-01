The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Dinwiddie County. A statement from VSP says at approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday, the troppers responded to assist the Dinwiddie Sherriff’s Office with a call of a suicidal subject at a residence in

the 10000 block of Scotts Road in Dinwiddie County. When troopers and deputies arrived on scene, they found a female in the back yard with a weapon in her hand. The female ignored commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at the trooper and deputies, at which time the trooper fired their weapon and struck the female

subject. EMS personnel were immediately called to the scene. The female was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Neither the trooper nor the deputies were injured in the incident.