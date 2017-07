Senior Alert For Missing Staunton Man

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE STAUNTON POLICE DEPARTMENT THIS MORNING. THE STAUNTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR CHARLES CARROLL ALSOP, WHO IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE, 73 YEARS OLD, 6’0”, 158 lbs, WITH BLUE EYES AND GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING KHAKI SHORTS, A GRAY ¼ ZIP PULLOVER AND LOAFERS. ALSOP SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY. MR. ALSOP ALSO HAS VISION PROBLEMS. PLEASE CONTACT THE STAUNTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 540-332-3842.