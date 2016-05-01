Farmville Council Approves Open Burning

Open burning of brush is now permitted in Farmville after last week’s town council meeting. On a 5-2 vote, the town council passed that measure that also includes garden material. According to the Farmville Herald, nobody spoke publicly about the proposal to allow open burning. However, Council member Greg Cole was one of the votes against allowing the open burning. He cited health concerns and hazards to citizens. Councilwoman Sally Thompson was the other no vote. Open burning still requires a permit from the fire department.