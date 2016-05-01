VSP Identifies Double Fatal Crash Victims

State Police have identified the wrong way driver that resulted in a double fatal crash on Wednesday night (July 12). The crash occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m., on Interstate 95 northbound, 1 mile north of exit 61 in Chesterfield County. Virginia State Police say a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south bound in the north bound lanes when it struck the barrier wall going airborne and then striking a 2007 Kia Sorrento , the Kia then struck a 2007 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound. The crash occurred in the left lane. The driver of the 2012 Hyundai, Wilber Lee, Jr., 75 of Midlothian, Va., died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, Herbert L. Ross, 56 of Richmond, Va., was transported to VCU Medical Center where he also died. The driver of the Toyota, Keith A. Sheppard, 54 of Disputana was not injured. All drivers were wearing seatbelts. It appears that Lee suffered from a cognitive disorder, according to the VSP statement.