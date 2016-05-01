One person Killed In Dinwiddie Cty. Crash Saturday

One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a two vehicle crash. The crash occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m., on Route 1 at Route 1320, which is known as Ritchie Avenue, in Dinwiddie County. A Virginia State Police statement says a 2000 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 1 when it made a left turn onto Ritchie Avenue and into the path of a northbound Ford F-350. The Ford struck the Honda in the passenger side. The driver of the Honda, 71 year-old Roger L. Nida, of Petersburg was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt. The passenger in the Honda, Paul R. Day, 58 of Petersburg was transported to Southside Regional where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. The statement says he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford was not injured. Nida was charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way.