VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Around noon on July 13, Trooper R.P. Martin was called to a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County.

A 1993 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Route 701 south of Middleschool Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree. The driver – Ronald H. Gooch, 75, of Skipwith, VA – was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Susan Rowland

Public Relations Coordinator

Virginia State Police