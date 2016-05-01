VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN LUNENBURG COUNTY

At approximately 10:12 p.m. on July 11, Trooper J.T. McGhee was called to a fatal crash in Lunenburg County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Route 40 west of Route 681 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV ran off the right side of the road, struck multiple mailboxes then overturned, ejecting the driver. The SUV struck a fence before coming to rest. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver – John H. Taylor, 59, of Keysville – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Story contributed by:

Susan Rowland

Public Relations Coordinator

Virginia State Police