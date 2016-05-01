TWO KILLED IN THREE VEHICLE CRASH

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY- Two people are dead after a three vehicle crash Wednesday night (July 12). The crash occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m., on Interstate 95 northbound, 1 mile north of exit 61 in Chesterfield County.

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Horton is investigating the crash.

The trooper’s investigation revealed that a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south bound in the north bound lanes when it struck the barrier wall going airborne and then striking a 2007 Kia Sorrento , the Kia then struck a 2007 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound. The crash occurred in the left lane.

The adult male driver (sole occupant) of the 2012 Hyundai, died at the scene. The driver (sole occupant) of the 2007 Kia Sorento, Herbert L. Ross, 56 of Richmond, Va., was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died. The driver of the 2007 Toyota, Keith A. Sheppard, 54 of Disputana was not injured. All drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.