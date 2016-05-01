Driver Involved In Fatal Dinwiddie Cty. Crash Identified

We begin with an update to a tragic crash in Dinwiddie County we first told you about on Tuesday. Virginia State Police have identified the driver who died on Monday in the crash along Route 1 just south of Westover Drive. A statement from Trooper Steve Vick says 60 year-old Clarence J. Thomas, of McKenney, Virginia, ran his 1981 Chevy El Camino off the side of the road, flipping the car several times. Thomas was partially thrown out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.