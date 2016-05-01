Veterans Group Opens Thrift Store In Downtown Farmville

A new thrift store in downtown Farmville is sponsored and organized by the Piedmont Area Veterans Council. The store is located at 146 North Main Street. Group CO-Founder Sarah Dunn told the Farmville Herald that the store will be giving all profts to furthering services for veterans, active duty service members, and their families and caregivers. PAVC helps veterans in the entire region, including Appamotaaox, Prince Edward, Buckingham, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Cumberland, Amelia, Brunswick, Halifax, Mecklenburg and Nottoway. Dunn says 99% of the store’s items are brand new. Designer items that have been donated. The store takes both donations and consignments.