VSP Investigating Fatal Crash Near McKenney

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash near the town of McKenney in Dinwiddie County. The crash happened late Monday afternoon. A statement from Trooper Steve Vick says that the crash happened on Route 1 southbound, about a half mile south of Westover Drive just before 6:00 p.m. Just one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene. That person’s name and age have not yet been released due to notification of family members.