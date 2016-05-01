Pipeline Hearing Scheduled For August 10

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled an important public hearing on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline for August 10th in Farmville. This is one of five public comment sessions on the proposed controversial pipeline, which is to be built by Dominion. The purpose of the meeting is to receive comments on draft water quality certifications. The hearing will be on August 10th in Longwood University’s Jarman Auditorium starting at 6:00 p.m. Parking is available is several lots across from Jarman.