Farmville Reminds Residents Of Vaccination Orders

A reminder that Farmville Animal Control is advising town residents that their cats and dogs must be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterenarian. According to town ordinance, any cat or dog older than four months must be vaccinated. According to a news release from the town, there has been a significant increase in stray cats and dogs in town. Therefore, to help reduce the rabies threat, the town says to spay or neuter your pets, make sure they are properly tagged with a collar, name plate and microchip… and never feed stray animals. The statement from the town also says there has been an increase in wildlife in town, as well. Therefore, you are remonded NOT to put yourself in harms way by attempting to capture or feed a wild animal.