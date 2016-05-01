SANBORN NAMED FERRUM HEAD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

FERRUM, VA-Ferrum College announced the hiring of Hampden-Sydney basketball assistant coach Tyler Sanborn as its new head men’s basketball coach. Sanborn will begin his duties immediately.

Sanborn spent five successful seasons on the sideline for the Tigers, serving as the recruiting coordinator and top assistant for the past four years.

“Tyler has been a big part of our program over the last five years,” noted Tiger head coach Dee Vick. “His contributions have been immeasurable. He made his mark as a collegiate player at Guilford, as a professional athlete in Europe, and as an assistant coach at Hampden-Sydney.

“Now he has the opportunity to lead his own program, and he will do an excellent job,” Vick added. “He is prepared and hungry for this challenge, and we wish him well.”

Since Sanborn’s arrival in 2012, the Tigers have won 83 games with appearances in both the ODAC Tournament Championship game and the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, the Tigers have had six All-ODAC selections.

“Hampden-Sydney will always have a place in my heart,” Sanborn said. “I am so fortunate to have been able to work here for the past five years, and I have gained many friendships that will carry on for the rest of my life. Hampden-Sydney is the definition of a special place.

“Because of Hampden-Sydney, I am prepared for this next chapter of my coaching career,” he added. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead the Ferrum Men’s Basketball program and to compete with Hampden-Sydney in the future as we join the ODAC.”

A native of Elkin, NC, Sanborn played his collegiate basketball at Guilford College. In his four years, he helped lead the Quakers to a combined record of 103-20. In that span, the Quakers played in two NCAA Tournament semifinals (2009, 2010) and one quarterfinals (2008) while also winning two ODAC Championships (2008, 2010).

Individually, he was a two-time All-American, two-time South Region Player of the Year, and the 2010 NABC National Player of the Year. Statistically, he recorded 1,398 points, 1,133 rebounds, and 200 blocks.

Sanborn will remain in the ODAC as Ferrum is set to join the league in 2018-19.