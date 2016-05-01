Victims Of Plane Crashes Continue Recovering

Three people continue to be on the mend after two separate plane crashes around the region this week. The first incident happened in Prince Edward County Monday, west of Hampden Sydney in the 700 block of Moore Road The pilot of a Piper PA-15, Philip Cianiolo, of Wallingford, Connecticut, was forced to make a crash landing into a cornfield near Route 658 and Route 700. Shortly after the crash, the airplane caught fire. According to the Farmville Herald, two witnesses, William Motley and Holly Michael, saw the plane on fire as they pulled up to the scene. Cianciolo was flying from North Carolina to Connecticut at the time of the crash, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Gellar. Meanwhile, the second crash happened Tuesday just after noon in the 100 block of Mountain View Lane near Enonville in Buckingham County. Two people werer injured there. Justin G. Knight and his 11 year-old son are expected to recover. A news release from Apple Hospitality REIT, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, says Knight is their president and CEO. Apple Hospitality owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the country. VSP says the plane in the Buckingham incident was an Aviat A-1C-180 aircraft. The NTSB was notified of both crashes.