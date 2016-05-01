VO-HANCOCK-Shelton Leadership Challenge

The annual Shelton Leadership challenge returned. Rich Hancock has details…

Twenty-six high school students and nine counselors got to learn what it means to be a so-called “servant leader” recently at Hampden-Sydney College. They got involved with the six-day Shelton Leadership Challenge, founded 15 years ago by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and retired four-star Gen. Hugh Shelton, focuses on cultivating values-based leadership skills in young people that they can take back to their respective communities. I’m Rich Hancock Reporting.