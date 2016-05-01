VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Amherst County

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m., July 4, 2017, on Route 29, less than a mile south of Fletchers Level Road.

A 2007 Subaru Legacy was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the road in order to avoid striking a deer. The vehicle struck a tree.

The driver, Mery Diaz-Campos, 42, of Revere, Mass., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contributed by:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police