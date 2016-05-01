VO-HANCOCK-Holiday Fatalities

More fatalities on Virginia highways. Rich Hancock has details…

Fatal vehicle crash numbers in Virginia rose during this year’s Fourth of July weekend, and nearly half of the motorists killed in those crashes were not wearing a seat belt. During the four-day statistical counting period, preliminary numbers report a total of nine drivers and passengers died in as many traffic crashes statewide this past holiday weekend. Last year, traffic crashes claimed a total of eight lives on Virginia highways. I’m Rich Hancock Reporting.