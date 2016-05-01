DEQ Plans Pipeline Hearings

Virginia environmental regulators are holding five public hearings around the state in August on a permitting process designed to protect water quality along the routes of two proposed natural gas pipelines. The Department of Environmental Quality is issuing what are called “401 certifications” for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines. The certifications will put conditions on pipeline-related activities that may indirectly affect state water along the routes. Atlantic Coast Pipeline hearings will take place Aug. 7 in Harrisonburg, Aug. 10 in Farmville and Aug. 14 in Dinwiddie. The Mountain Valley hearings will be Aug. 8 in Radford and Aug. 9 in Chatham. DEQ is also accepting written comments from July 3 through Aug. 22. The certifications are one of several approvals the projects must receive to go forward.