Two Plane Crashes Over The Holiday Break

Two plane crashes over the holiday, which Virginia State Police are looking into. The first happened in Prince Edward County at about 1pm Monday near Route 658 and Route 700. A Piper PA-15 ran out of fuel in mid air and was forced to make a crash landing in a cornfield. The plane caught fire shortly after it crashed. The pilot, Philip Cianciolo of Wallingford, Conn., was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. Cianciolo was the plane’s only occupant. He was flying from North Carolina to Connecticut at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, a secon plane crash in Buckingham County just after noon yesterday. A statement from VSP says an Aviat A-1c-180 aircraft stalled out, causing it to crash land in a cornfield in the 100 block of Mountain View Lane. The plane had taken off from a private landing strip on Alcoma Road in Buckingham County and was flying locally when the crash occurred. The pilot, Justin Knight of Midlothian, Va., was flown to UVA Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Knight’s 11-year-old son, who was the only passenger, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.