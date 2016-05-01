VO-HANCOCK-Solar Permit Approved

County officials have approved a solar facility plan. Rich Hancock has details…

Buckingham County officials have recommended approval of a special use permit, proposed for a $35 million solar energy plant, consisting of a 20 megawatt solar photovoltaic electricity generating facility that could power about 3,300 homes, and create about 13 jobs. Seven people spoke publicly during the June 26 hearing. Speakers discussed visibility along property lines, heat emitted from the panels, cutting trees for installation and several other concerns. I’m Rich Hancock Reporting.