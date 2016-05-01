Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. Reichard responded to a plane crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred July 3, 2017, at 1:05 p.m.

The Piper PA-15 ran out of fuel while in the air and was forced to make a crash landing into a cornfield at the intersection of Route 658 and Route 700. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire.

The pilot, Philip Cianciolo of Wallingford, Conn., was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. Cianciolo was the plane’s only occupant. He was flying from North Carolina to Connecticut at the time of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

contributed by:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police