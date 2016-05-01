VO-HANCOCK-Pilot Survives Crash

A Pilot survives a Farmville plane crash. Rich Hancock has details…

A pilot suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive after his small aircraft crashed in a field near Farmville at around 1:05 p.m. A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the Piper PA-15 ran out of fuel and was forced to make a crash landing into a cornfield at the intersection of Route 658 and Route 700. The impact caused the plane to catch fire. The crash site is located near Hampden Sydney college. I’m Rich Hancock reporting.