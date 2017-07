Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Prince Edward County. State police were called to the scene at 1:17 p.m., Monday (July 3) for a small, private aircraft that crash landed in a field in the 700 block of Moore Road. The pilot suffered minor injuries. The cause remains under investigation at this time.

This is all the information I have at this time.

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police