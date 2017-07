THE PILOT OF A SMALL PLANE HAS BEEN HELICOPTERED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES, ACCORDING TO THE SOUTHSIDE MESSENGER. THE PLANE CAME DOWN IN A CORN FIELD OFF OF FIVE FORKS ROAD NEAR HAMPDEN SYDNEY EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. FIREMEN FROM THE HAMPDEN SYDNEY AND DARLINGTON HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENTS CONTAINED THE FIRE IN WHAT WAS LEFT OF THE PLANE AND THE AREA AROUND THE CRASH.

THE CRASH IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.