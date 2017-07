On the police beat, two men are jailed in an abduction case that involved a 23 year-old man. A news release from the Prince Edward County Sheriff says 33 year-old Mark Williams, of Prospect, and 26 year-old Jeremiah Mays, of Farmville, were arrested on June 6th. The assault happened in the Prospect area, but the statement from the sheriff does not say exactly where. The victim was also not named. However, deputies ask anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them.