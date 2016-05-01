Farmville Independence Day Celebration Is Today

If you’re looking for Independence Day fireworks to attend, Famrville’s big party is tonight, with the 15th annual Fireworks After Dark show that includes live music and even bull riding to go along with fireworks. Event Organizer Perry Carrington tells the Farmville Herald that gates open at 4:30 this afternoon at Farmville Municipal Airport. The band called Moosetrap will start at 6:30 for the first of several concerts. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30. The Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Independence Day fireworks celebration will be on Saturday, July 8th, with stew available beginning at 11:00 a.m. and live music starting at 2:00 p.m. The fireworks show will start at dusk.