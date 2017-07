Longwood University tennis player Amadeo Blasco has been named to the Virginia SID Singles Second Team in an announcement Thursday afternoon. After an impressive 20-6 record in singles play, the rising sophomore from the Longwood men’s tennis team received the latest accolade last week. Blasco adds this achievement to a list that includes All-Big South first team in singles and doubles and Big South Freshman of the Year. I’m Rich Hancock Reporting.