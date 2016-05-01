The June 2017 WFLO Farmville Weather Summary

Farmville, Virginia- During the month of June Farmville received 2.43 inches of rain during a month that typically renders 3.63 inches, which left us with a monthly deficit of 1.20 inches, according to past weather records kept at WFLO. Our year to date total was 21.05 inches compared to an average year to date total of 21.26 inches, which leaves us with a rain deficit of .21 inches for the year.

Daytime high temperatures averaged 81 degrees while the nighttime average was at 62 degrees.

The highest daytime temperature was 91 degrees recorded on June 13th & 14th and the lowest nighttime temperature was 51 degrees recorded on June 9th and 10th.

Compiled by:

Francis Wood/WFLO

National Weather Cooperative Observer