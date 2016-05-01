Farmville Police Investigating Prospect Abduction

Prince Edward County authorities investigating the report of an abduction earlier this month. According to a statement from the sheriff’s department, deputies got word that a 23 year-old man had been abducted and assaulted by multiple people in the Prospect area on June 6th. 33 year-old Mark E. Williams and 26 year-old Jeremiah L. Mays have been arrested in connection with the incident. Williams will be in the Prince Edward County General District Court on July 18th. Mays will be back in court on August 1st. The statement from the sheriff’s department did not identify the victim, nor did it says how seriously he was injured or if he has recovered from those injuries.