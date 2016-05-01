Authorities Offer $5K Reward To Help Solve Buckingham Burglary

Local authorities are offering a big reward to helo solve a burglary in which guns were stolen from a business. The ATF has been called in to help Buckingham County authorities on the burglary at the Millbrook Country Store on US Route 15 at Sheppards. A statement from the sheriff’s department says three masked men broke in sometime on Tuesday and stole seven pistols from a display case. The business does have surveillance video, which is being used to help in the case. A 25-hundred dollar reward is being offered to anyone who can help solve the case. That is also being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for a total reward of 5-thousand dollars. Anyone with information shouldc all 888-ATF-TIPS.