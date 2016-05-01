Local Sheriff’s Support Herring’s Campaign

It appears that local law enforcement leaders in our region are supporting the campaign of Mark Herring for state attorney general. Yesterday, Herring put out a list of county sheriff’s who have endorsed him. That list includes Prince Edward County Sheriff Wesley Reed, Cumberland County Sheriff Darrell Hodges, Charlotte County Sheriff Thomas Jones and Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend Junior. The statement from Herring goes on to say that “building safer and stronger communities has been my top priority as attorney general, and I’m honored to have the support of these outstanding sheriffs.” Herring is running as a Democrat. Republican John Adams is challenging him in the November election.