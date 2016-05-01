Police Investigate Shooting

At approximately 7:27 p.m. on June 24, 2017 Farmville Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of S. Virginia St. Several minutes later, the Farmville Emergency Communications Center began receiving calls requesting an ambulance at a residence several blocks away. Two juveniles, both age 17, were transported by the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad to Centra Southside Community Hospital, both with non-life-threatening gun shot wounds. Both juveniles were eventually transported to VCU/MCV hospital in Richmond, VA for treatment.

Police remained on scene for approximately 4 hours processing the scene for evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses. Witnesses stated that a group of four juveniles were arguing with another juvenile when a fight broke out. Firearms were displayed during the fight and eventually shots were fired. Criminal charges are pending as detectives continue to identify and interview witnesses and gather additional evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Sergeant David Ragland at the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259, or call the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at 434-392-3332.