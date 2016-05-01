ACHS To Feature Subject Of Hacksaw Ridge Film

On July 1, 2017 at 6pm at the Appomattox County High School (ACHS), the district will welcome Desmond T. Doss, Jr. to share his father’s compelling story of heroism at the annual summer event, Salute to America. Desmond Doss, a Lynchburg native, was the first non-combatant to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. The Desmond Doss story was so compelling that Mel Gibson featured this story in the recently released movie “Hacksaw Ridge.” You don’t want to miss the chance to hear about this true-to-life American hero. Salute to America will begin at 6pm in the ACHS Auditorium with a prescreening of a filmed documentary of the life of Desmond Doss.