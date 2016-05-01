Powhatan Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

One person was killed Monday (June 26) in a single vehicle crash in Powhatan County. The crash occurred just before 11am, according to a statement from Virginia State Police, at 2570 Judes Ferry Road. That’s about a half mile east of Mill Road. Virginia State Police say a 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling east on Judes Ferry Road, when a deer ran out striking the motorcycle causing the operator to be thrown to the pavement. The operator of the Harley Davidson, 54 year-old David A. Jordon, of Powhatan County, Va., was transported to St. Francis Watkins Center Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.