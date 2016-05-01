Farmville Police Department Announces Promotion

The Farmville Police Department is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Justin Bowles, who has been promoted to Corporal. Bowles graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a double major in Homeland Security and Criminal Justice. He began working for the Town as a part-time dispatcher in 2011. In 2013 he was hired as a police officer and was promoted to Corporal this past April.

“We are always proud to promote our officers and reward them for their hard work and service to the Town of Farmville,” stated Chief Andy Ellington.

For a full roster of officers within the Farmville Police Department, visit the Town of Farmville’s website at www.farmvilleva.com.