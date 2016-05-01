One Person Killed In Crash Northeast Of Farmville

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Route 600, SToney Point Road… just south of Route 643. That’s about 10 miles northeast of Farmville. A statement from VSP says a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling along Route 600 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Its driver, 41 year-old Kemothy D. Boatwright, of Cumberland, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He died at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.