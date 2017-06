The deadline is now past, and there will only be one contested supervisor race in Prince Edward County next year. That means three other races will go unopposed. Current Prospect Supervisor Calvin Gray will be challenged by Prospect resident J. David Emert. The Prince Edward County Voter Registrar’s Office reports that no challengers filed to run againt Leigh Supervisor Jerry Townsend, Farmville SUpervisor Jim Wilck, or Buffalo Supervisor Bob Yimmons Junior.