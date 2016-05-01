Amherst County High Student Wins Big Award

One Amherst County High School student and the school’s Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) club were among the 22 award winners recognized during the annual YOVASO Awards Banquet held Wednesday night, June 21, at James Madison University (JMU) in Harrisonburg, Va. Virginia State Police Deputy Superintendent, Lt. Colonel Tracy S. Russillo, joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the past school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers. The Youth Leadership Award winner is Shaun McBride, of Amherst County High School. In recognition of a YOVASO Youth Advisory Council (YAC) student who demonstrates exemplary leadership skills and a commitment to working on safe teen driving and youth traffic safety programs at the local and state level.