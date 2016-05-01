VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CAMPBELL COUNTY CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Wertz is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred June 17, 2017, at 11:30 p.m., on Route 460 Business approximately 500 feet east of Route 647.

A 1994 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 460 Business and struck head-on an eastbound 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The head-on collision caused both vehicles to spin around in the roadway. The pickup truck ended up spinning off into the median where it finally came to a stop.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Juan M. Reyes, 49, of Rustburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, Dakota L. Hall, 24, of Forest, Va., suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police