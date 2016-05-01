Weekend Standoff At Meherrin Ends Peacefully

A brief standoff over the weekend in the 4000 block of Meherrin Road after authorities say a man fired into an occupied house. James R. Scott was arrested by Prince Edward County deputies on Saturday when they responded to a call for help stating that a man had a gun outside the home. In a news releasse, Sheriff Wesley W. Reed says deputies were successful in convincing Scott to peacefully surrender. The incident reportedly started a while ago between Scott and the victim, who was not named. Scott is charged with sttempted second degree murder, assault, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. He’s being held at the Piedmont Jail with no bond.