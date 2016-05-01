LWU LANCERS IN THE PROS: JUNE 19 UPDATE

FARMVILLE, Va. – While Longwood shortstop Michael Osinski heard his name called in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the three Longwood alumni currently in the professional game continue their pursuit of the Major Leagues. Former Lancer stars, Mark Montgomery of the Memphis Redbirds, Aaron Myers of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Kyri Washington of the Salem Red Sox, represent Longwood at the next level and all three have found success in the pros.

Montgomery began the 2017 season with a fresh start with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 11th round pick of the New York Yankees in 2011, Montgomery signed a minor league deal with St. Louis during the off-season. Montgomery, who is yet to make his MLB debut, is Longwood’s longest current representative in pro baseball.

The right-hander has made three consecutive scoreless outings, tossing 6.1 innings in that span with eight strikeouts, no walks, and one hit allowed. On June 13 Montgomery picked up the win with 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and three strikeouts, bringing his season record to 3-0, picking up all three wins in his last 10 outings. In his last 10 appearances Montgomery has a 1.20 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 15.0 innings of work.

On the season Montgomery has a 2.17 ERA, posting a 3-0 record in 24 outings, all out of the bullpen. Montgomery has one save, six holds, and 45 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work. Montgomery’s ERA, batting average against of .179, and WHIP of 0.83 would all lead the Pacific Coast League if the relief pitcher had enough innings to qualify for the league lead.

Myers began his third season in professional baseball with the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The former Big South all-conference standout—and Longwood’s career leader in both strikeouts and saves— signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015.

After a great start to the season, the last several outings for Myers have been a bit uncharacteristic as he entered the season with an ERA below 2.00, but has a 4.26 ERA in the last 10 outings. For the season Myers is 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 14 appearances, all out of the bullpen. He’s converted three saves with 31 strikeouts in 29.0 innings of work.

Washington remains on the disabled list due to injury as he’s been limited to 18 games this season. The slugger last played on May 17. The 23rd round pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2015, Washington’s summer of 2016 saw him win the player of the year award for the Greenville Drive.

In 18 games this season Washington has a .250 batting average with three doubles, one home run, and eight RBI.

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Darius Thigpen

Longwood University