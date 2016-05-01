Garbage Route Changes for July 4th Holiday

With Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 being Independence Day, there will be some changes in your collection days. Monday will have its normal residential and business collection services. On Tuesday, July 4th there will be no residential garbage collection. Wednesday, July 5th will be Tuesday’s residential garbage collection day and the normal Wednesday business collection. Thursday, July 6th will be Wednesday’s residential garbage collection day. Friday, July 7th will have its normal business collection service. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.

Monday, July 3rd Regular residential and business garbage and cardboard

Tuesday, July 4th Holiday – NO services

Wed., July 5th Tuesdays residential garbage pickup. Regular business collections

Thurs., July 6th Wednesdays residential collection

Friday, July 7th Business garbage and cardboard